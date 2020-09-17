Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain and strong to severe storms possible today

The remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain and the potential for tornadoes late today and tonight. The weakening tropical system will move through late today with rain and thunderstorms. 2-4 inches of rain is possible with some spots west of I-95 seeing as much as 5 inches of rain. There will also be a chance for isolated tornadoes as the leftover spin from the system moves over the Carolinas.

This storm system will move away Friday as a cold front pushes it offshore, but also a few leftover showers. The strong cold front will bring in cooler and dryer air and temperatures will drop for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s, with night time lows in the 50s and 60s. We should clear out over the weekend, and stay sunny and comfortable into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible and there is a chance for severe storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, cloudy with showers, heavy at times. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Friday, clearing with lingering showers. Highs near 80.