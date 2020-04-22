WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

A fairly strong storm system will push through the area Thursday evening bringing the chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our area into the Enhanced Risk (Which is level 3 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a caveat to this severe weather potential. All the ingredients must come together and this could be a situation where if they do, we’ll see a severe weather outbreak, but if one thing is missing, we could see another bust in the severe weather threat.

A warm front will slowly lift north Thursday morning into the afternoon. This will bring light to moderage showers with a few storms early in the day. As the warm front lifts north warmer and more unstable air will then be allowed to move into the area. If for some reason the front stays to the south a bit longer, cooler and more stable air will hinder any severe weather potential. Right now the thinking is that front will lift north with plenty of time for our atmosphere to destabilize ahead of a cold front.

The threat for severe weather will come Thursday evening and Thursday night as increasing instability and wind shear brings chances for severe storms with heavy rain.

The main threat will be damaging straight line wind gust over 60mph. The threat for a damaging wind gust is our highest potential at 30% within a 25mile radius.

We have a 5% chance for a tornado at the coast and a 10% hatched threat for a tornado along and west of I-95 within a 25mile radius of any given point. The hatched area indicates a 10% chance for an Ef2 tornado or greater within a 25 mile radius of any given point for that area.

Heavy rain could become a problem for isolated flash flooding but the threat is low. The cold front pushes through Friday morning ending any severe weather threat.

Just like with all of these systems, they are different and unique. Monday’s Threat was kept to the south because high pressure to the north wedge down cooler air, keeping our warm front just to the south of us.

One thing we’ll need to watch with this go around will be how long does it take for the warm front to move north of our area and just how unstable we get. If the front take’s longer to move north, the more stable we will be when the cold front gets here. But if everything lines up just right, we could see another severe weather outbreak in the Carolinas.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation over the next 24 hours. Now is the time to start making those preparation in case severe weather occurs in your area.