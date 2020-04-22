WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Thursday with the potential for severe weather late in the day. More details about Thursday’s WEATHER ALERT DAY can be found by clicking here. Clouds will increase tonight as a storm system approaches, It will not be as cool as the past few nights with low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather will be late afternoon into the evening hours. Thunderstorms can contain damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes. This system will move away Thursday night, and sunshine will return on Friday. A weaker system will push a cold front through the Carolinas late Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will make it into the 80s, then only 70s on Sunday. Plus we will see a few scattered thunderstorm on Saturday. Sunshine on Sunday will continue for the first part of next week.

Tonight, increasing clouds and mild. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.