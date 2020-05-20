Wet again Thursday

One more wet day on Thursday before we dry out a bit heading into the weekend. An area of low pressure stalled over the Southeast will linger tonight and tomorrow. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The storm system will move away on Friday with improving weather. We will see more sunshine and it will be warmer through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. While the rain chance will not be as high as it has been, the heat and humidity will develop late day hit or miss thunderstorms each day through the weekend. A cold front will move through Sunday, allowing temperatures to dip a bit on Monday. Sunny, dry weather should develop next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.