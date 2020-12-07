Wet and chilly start to the week

Another storm system will move through the Carolinas and bring rain to start the week. Wide spread showers to start the day followed by a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs today will only top out in the mid 50s. Colder weather will return tonight with inland areas dropping into the upper 20s to around freezing early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be much cooler with highs around 50. The cooler weather will continue into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s for the weekend but showers return on Sunday.

Today, scat’d showers and cool. Highs in the mid 50s

Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Lows 28-32 inland, 34-35 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cool. Highs near 50.