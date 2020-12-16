Wet and chilly Wednesday

Rain moving in this morning will continue throughout the day. A strong Nor’easter will move up the coast of the Carolinas today. This will bring periods of rain with cool, windy conditions. It will be cool with temperatures in the 40s in the Pee Dee, and in the 50s along the coast. This storm system will move away tonight, and clouds will slowly clear on Thursday.

It will stay cool through the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 50s Thursday through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Moisture will return Sunday with more clouds and a chance for showers, plus it will start to warm up. Temperatures back in the 60s Sunday will continue into next week.

Today, cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 45-48 inland, 56-57 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers ending. Lows 33-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.