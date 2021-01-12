Wet start to your Tuesday with afternoon clearing

Morning rain will come to an end and skies will slowly clear out this afternoon. A weak storm system will move away today and take the showers with it. The rain will end this morning, and skies will clear in the afternoon. It will stay cool today with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A warming trend will start Wednesday and brief shower could move through late Wednesday night. High pressure will bring dry weather Thursday and Friday. We will warm up toward the end of the week with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday with a slight chance for a shower Friday night.

Cooler weather will return for the weekend as we dry out. Highs will be near average to start next week.

Today, cool with morning rain, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 54-56.