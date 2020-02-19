Wet weather continues as temps fall throughout the day

The wet weather will continue through Thursday, plus colder weather is coming back.

A cold front will move in this morning and slowly push off shore around midday . This will keep the rain going throughout the day with the heaviest rain this morning into midday. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning, then fall once the cold front moves through. There will be a break in the steady rain late today and tonight before the rain moves back in for Thursday. The system will move slowly by offshore with rain for much of Thursday.

It will be cold with temperatures only in the 40s Thursday, and it will get colder Thursday night. The rain may end as snow Thursday night as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Sunshine will return Friday, but it will stay cold with highs in the 40s. It will warm up over the weekend with 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. This warming trend will continue into next week.

Tomorrow, cloudy, windy with periods of rain and falling afternoon temps. Highs 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly with showers. Lows 40-42 inland, 42 beaches.

Thursday, windy and cold with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.