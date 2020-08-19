Wet weather returns today, continues for the rest of the week

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week.

A stationary front will stall across the Carolinas today and will help develop scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. These storms will be most numerous today, but rain chances will stay high through the rest of the week.

With more clouds and the chance for rain, high temperatures will stay

in the 80s into the weekend. The front will wash out throughout the weekend,

and high pressure offshore will get stronger into next week. This will bring

more sunshine, less rain and higher temperatures. Some spots will be back in

the low 90s starting Sunday, with a lower chance for thunderstorms.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.