Wet weather sticks around through most of this week

Showers and thunderstorms have moved in and will linger for the rest of the week. A storm system will stall over the Southeast for most of this week, bringing waves of showers and thunderstorms throughout the area.

Some areas could see heavy rain, with the best chance for heavier rainfall amounts to the west. It will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy today with showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will not be as warm as it was today with high temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, but it will be mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms.

This mostly cloudy weather with higher rain chances will continue through Friday. The storm system will move away Saturday, bringing back sunshine and warmer weather.

A lower chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue Saturday. Some inland areas could see 90 degrees on Saturday before a slow cooldown, back to average, on Monday.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-82 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60-64 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-78.