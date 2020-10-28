Windy tomorrow as Zeta moves by

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will move by to our west tomorrow, bringing us a windy, warm day. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with wind increasing toward dawn. Winds tomorrow will average 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest wind will be west of I-95 where gusts to 45 mph are possible. It will be warm tomorrow with scattered showers. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. It will stay windy tomorrow night, then wind will gradually diminish on Friday. Cooler weather will move in Friday with highs in the 70s. We will only warm into the 60s on Saturday. Another cold front will move through Sunday with a slight chance for a shower, then another round of cool weather to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.