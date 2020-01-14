Winter temperatures will soon be returning

It’s been warm the past few weeks, but things are about to change big time.

We’ll continue to see well above normal temperatures this week with highs into the 70s. A brief cool down on Friday and a brief warm up on Saturday, but much colder temperatures will move back into the Carolinas next week.

Our weather has predominantly been controlled by a ridge of high pressure. This has led to spring like temperatures and even some record highs.

Next week, we’ll see a big shift in our jet stream as a trough of low pressure sets over the east coast. This will bring temperatures from the 70s this week to the 40s next week.